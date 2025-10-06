Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Milind Dusane Urges Geologists To Share Scientific Knowledge In Simple Language | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The existence of the human race is only due to the planet Earth. Hence, every person should have knowledge about this planet. The geologists should provide authentic and scientific information in the encyclopaedia in simple words,” opined district information officer Dr Milind Dusane.

He was speaking during the geologists’ writers workshop organised jointly by Maharashtra Rajya Marathi Vishwakosh Nirmiti Mandal and Dayanand Mahavidyalaya, Solapur, at Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada Research Institute on the occasion of the Abhijaat Marathi Bhasha Saptah on Sunday. During the workshop, guidance was provided about writing in the Encyclopaedia about geoscience and other subjects.

The workshop was inaugurated by Dr Dusane, while the guests of honour were president of Akhil Bhartiya Granthkar Sanghatana Dr Rajshekhar Balekar, Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) member Dr Satish Deshpande, organiser Dr P S Kulkarni, Dr S K Wadagbalkar, Dr Mukund Baride, Dr Bharti Baride, Vishwakosh Mandal assistant Ravindra Ghodraj and others.

Dr Dusane further said that the participation of the researchers has to be increased in the encyclopaedia writing, and it is important that the scientific approach should be enhanced in writing in the Marathi language. The technical concepts in geoscience should be presented in simple words, he mentioned.

Dr Wadagbalkar and Mohan Madvanna guided on the importance of the writing in the encyclopaedia and its stages. The question-and-answer, group discussion, experience sharing and other sessions were held for the participants.

Dr U D Kulkarni, Dr Aarti Baride, Dr Sudhakar Pandit, Dr P L Salve, Dr Ajit Vartak and Dr Arvind Auti guided on various subjects.

Geologists, teachers, researchers and students across the state participated in the workshop. Ravindra Ghodraj proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Kailas Aher, Dr Sharad Gaikwad, Dr Sandeep Shirsat, Dr Suren Kamble, Yogesh Vagde, Ganesh Nalawade and others took efforts for the success of the workshop.