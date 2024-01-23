Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Bhagwat Karad Stresses Efficient Execution Of Govt Schemes For SHGs | Sourced

During a loan distribution event at the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Research Centre, Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad emphasised the rigorous implementation of government schemes for Self Help Groups (SHGs) to empower women. He urged officers to facilitate access to these schemes and ensure a market for products manufactured by SHGs.

Speaking at the event, Dr Karad highlighted the importance of extending benefits from schemes like PM SVANidhi to needy individuals through banks. He acknowledged the role of banks in providing loans and commended the timely repayment by beneficiaries. Dr Karad also noted that the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is actively working to establish markets for SHG products.

Deputy Commissioner Ranjeet Patil shared that loans amounting to ₹17 crore had been distributed to beneficiary SHGs. Various SHGs, including Sahara Mahila Bachat Gut, Jehdiya Mahila Bachat Gut, Sushtri Bachat Gut, Shri Swami Samarth Gut, and Omsai Mahila Bachat Gut, received loans ranging from ₹9.50 lakh to ₹20 lakh for businesses such as dairy farming.