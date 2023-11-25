Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Bhagwat Karad Flags Off 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' | FPJ

The Union Minister of State for Finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad, flagged off the 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' at the district collectorate on Friday, emphasising that this initiative aims to bring the Centre's beneficial schemes directly to the grassroots.

The nationwide 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' commenced with the ceremonial launch of decorated vehicles carrying information about various government schemes. Acting district collector Dr Arvind Lokhande, resident district collector Janardan Vidhate, ZP CEO Omprakash Ramawat, and other officials were present at the inauguration.

Seven LED vans have been allocated for the district, with one van designated for each tehsil to disseminate information about the schemes to the public. Dr Karad urged locals, including representatives, leaders, and beneficiaries, to engage with the vans visiting their areas and take advantage of the schemes by registering as beneficiaries.

The vans will cover two gram panchayats daily, aiming to reach all 871 gram panchayats in the district by January 26. The yatra primarily targets eligible beneficiaries who haven't availed themselves of government schemes. Officials aboard these vans will personally connect with them at their homes.

ZP CEO Vikas Meena and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation administrator G Srikanth are the nodal officers for this yatra. The district yatra committee, including additional district collector Dr Arvind Lokhande, resident district collector Janardan Vidhate, Ashok Sirse, deputy CEO Omprakash Ramawat, block development officers at the tehsil level and tehsildars, will plan the yatra.