 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Bhagwat Karad Flags Off 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Bhagwat Karad Flags Off 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Bhagwat Karad Flags Off 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'

Seven LED vans have been allocated for the district, with one van designated for each tehsil to disseminate information about the schemes to the public

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Saturday, November 25, 2023, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Bhagwat Karad Flags Off 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' | FPJ

The Union Minister of State for Finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad, flagged off the 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' at the district collectorate on Friday, emphasising that this initiative aims to bring the Centre's beneficial schemes directly to the grassroots.

The nationwide 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' commenced with the ceremonial launch of decorated vehicles carrying information about various government schemes. Acting district collector Dr Arvind Lokhande, resident district collector Janardan Vidhate, ZP CEO Omprakash Ramawat, and other officials were present at the inauguration.

Seven LED vans have been allocated for the district, with one van designated for each tehsil to disseminate information about the schemes to the public. Dr Karad urged locals, including representatives, leaders, and beneficiaries, to engage with the vans visiting their areas and take advantage of the schemes by registering as beneficiaries.

The vans will cover two gram panchayats daily, aiming to reach all 871 gram panchayats in the district by January 26. The yatra primarily targets eligible beneficiaries who haven't availed themselves of government schemes. Officials aboard these vans will personally connect with them at their homes.

ZP CEO Vikas Meena and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation administrator G Srikanth are the nodal officers for this yatra. The district yatra committee, including additional district collector Dr Arvind Lokhande, resident district collector Janardan Vidhate, Ashok Sirse, deputy CEO Omprakash Ramawat, block development officers at the tehsil level and tehsildars, will plan the yatra.

Read Also
VIDEO: Indian Troops Showcase Army Martial Arts Routine During Mitra Shakti Exercise With Sri Lanka...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

₹90 Lakh COVID-19 Test Kit Scam: Dr Ashish Bharati Denies Allegations

₹90 Lakh COVID-19 Test Kit Scam: Dr Ashish Bharati Denies Allegations

In Pictures: Inspired By Mumbai's 'Sunday Streets', 'Joy Street' Held In Pimpri-Chinchwad

In Pictures: Inspired By Mumbai's 'Sunday Streets', 'Joy Street' Held In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Bhagwat Karad Flags Off 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Bhagwat Karad Flags Off 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cidco MIDC Police Host Diwali Event, Advocate Public Involvement In Law...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cidco MIDC Police Host Diwali Event, Advocate Public Involvement In Law...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Builder Falls Victim To Honey Trap; 3 Arrested For Extortion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Builder Falls Victim To Honey Trap; 3 Arrested For Extortion