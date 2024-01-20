Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District-Level Sports Competitions For Parents Held |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zila Parishad organised the first district-level sports competition for parents at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) sports complex from January 15 to 17.

ZP CEO Dr Vikas Meena emphasised that parents should have a positive approach to contribute to the overall development of their children. Hence, they should participate in sports events along with their children. With limited playgrounds available, parents need to advocate for more recreational spaces in the district, he added.

Member of Legislative Council Vikram Kale highlighted how sports events enhance family, social, and health values. It provides an excellent opportunity to establish a dialogue between students, teachers, and parents, creating a pleasant and joyful atmosphere. He praised the initiative by the Zila Parishad.

Winners of various sports competitions were awarded prizes by dignitaries, including Education Officer Jayashree Chavan, Aruna Bhumkar, Deputy Education Officer Geeta Tandale, Neeta Shirmal, Sachin Shinde, and Sangeeta Salve.

Efforts by Laek Sofi, Sangita Salunke, Hemant Ushir, Shriram Kedar, Vyankat Komatwar, Anil Pawar, Rajendra Mahajan, Vilas Kewat, Rangnath Adhav, and others contributed to the success of the competition.