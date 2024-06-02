Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Launches 'Jalsamruddhi Gaon Abhiyan' to Combat Acute Water Shortage | Representative Image

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district administration will implement the ‘Jalsamruddhi Gaon Abhiyan’ from June 5 to make all the villages in the district tanker free. Presently, water is supplied to various villages through tankers due to the acute water shortage. In such villages, the water refilling and water harvesting projects will be implemented under the scheme. The rain water will be refilled in the well, borewells and other water sources.

District Collector Dilip Swami said, various villages in the district are being provided water through tankers due to the acute water shortage. It is important that these villages should be made self-sufficient. Hence, Jalsamruddh Gaon scheme should be implemented rigorously. Measures should be taken to restrict water to be drowned away and should be stored in the wells, borewells and other water sources, he added.

The work will be implemented by establishing committees at the taluka level. The sub-divisional officers will head while the block development officer will be the member secretary, and will also include tehsildar, deputy engineer water supply and agriculture officer. The responsibility of each will be on the village – level committee led by tehsildar and will include talathi, agriculture assistant, police patil and gramsevak.

Additional District Collector Dr Arvind Lokhande, resident Deputy Collector Vinod Khirolkar, agriculture superintendent Prakash Deshmukh, animal husbandry commissioner Dr Pradeep Zod, assistant commissioner Dr Raman Ingale, Dr Rekha Mane, executive engineer Ajeet Waghmare, Jeevan Dedwal, Deepak Koli, M M Khan and others were present.

At present, the Marathwada region is facing acute water shortage. The average water stock in nearly 3,000 dams in Maharashtra is down to 22.06 per cent, with the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division recording the lowest at 8.78 per cent