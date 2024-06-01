Pune Civic Body Extends Property Tax Rebate Deadline: Here's All You Need To Know

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) | Anand Chaini

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has extended the deadline for availing property tax concessions. The civic body will keep its citizens' facility centre open from 9am to 9pm for tax collection. The centres will also be open on public holidays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The last day for availing the benefit of 10 per cent and 5 per cent concession in property tax was May 31, but the civic body has extended the scheme for 15 more days to accommodate the public who were facing technical errors.

The civic body has sent tax notices via mail to all 14.22 lakh property holders within its jurisdiction. Those who have not yet received their notices can access their details on the property tax department’s website at propertytax.punecorporation.org.

The website offers multiple online payment options, including Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, Bharat QR Code, UPI Google Pay, UPI PhonePe, Post Debit Card, UPI, Pos Credit Card, EBPP, Mobile Wallet, Amazon Pay, and NEFT-RTGS.

PMC is urging citizens to take advantage of the extended deadline and avail themselves of the discount, ensuring timely tax payment for the development of the city.

Citizens had complained about technical errors during the payment of the tax and were demanding extensions. "We have extended the deadlines so that a maximum number of people can avail themselves of the discount, and we urge the citizens to take advantage of the discount period and make their payment promptly to avoid any last-minute rush," said a PMC official.