Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Administration Launches Drive To Help Families Of Farmers Who Ended Their Lives

Representative Image | File Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The kin of 267 farmers who died by suicide in the district will get the benefits of various government schemes from Thursday onwards, officials announced on Wednesday. The benefits will be provided to the beneficiaries through the social organisations through the initiative taken by the district administration, ‘Ek Hath Madaticha’.

The initiative will begin on Thursday in a formal function to be held at the district collectorate, where the kin of the farmers who died by suicide in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Paithan, and Phulambre talukas will be given the benefits. Similarly, a programme will be organised at Sillod, where the beneficiaries from Sillod and Soygaon will get the benefits.

On October 17, the programme will be organised at Kannad, where the beneficiaries from the Kannad and Khuldabad talukas will get the benefits. Similarly, the programme will be organised at Gangapur on the same day, where the beneficiaries from Vaijapur and Gangapur talukas will get the benefits.

Earlier, the administration had conducted a survey of the family members of the farmers who had committed suicide in the district, and the needy families were selected for the benefits of various government schemes. Along with the benefits of the government schemes, the beneficiaries will also get a kit comprising essential commodities.

In all, 267 such beneficiaries have been selected from the district, which included 39 from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 30 from Phulambri, 40 from Paithan, 62 from Sillod, 12 from Soygaon, 36 from Kannad, 4 from Khuldabad, 10 from Vaijapur, and 34 from Gangapur.