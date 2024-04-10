Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Administration Gearing Up For Polls

Although the picture of Lok Sabha candidates for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna constituencies is not yet clear, all parties have commenced preparations for the elections. Meanwhile, the district administration and police have initiated efforts to ensure smooth conduct of the polls.

In light of the sensitivity of certain polling stations in the district, both city and rural police have requested additional forces from the Director General of Police to maintain law and order. Secret agencies are also on alert mode.

The police have identified 250 polling stations deemed sensitive due to past incidents of booth capturing, bogus voting, hooliganism, and fights. A list of such stations has been prepared, and special attention will be given to these areas during the election.

Information regarding cases registered and incidents during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections has been collected to compile the list of sensitive stations.

Out of the total 2,018 polling stations in the district, 250 are classified as sensitive. Among these, 3 stations in the city and 30 in the district are considered highly sensitive. Additional police forces will be deployed at these stations, and vigilance will be maintained by the district returning officer through webcasting. Similarly, senior officers will make frequent visits to these stations on the day of voting.