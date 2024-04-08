Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: EC Keeping Strict Vigil On Election Expenses In Nanded

The Election Commission (EC) has authorized each candidate to spend ₹95 lakh during the Lok Sabha 2024 campaign. This amount represents a ₹25 lakh increase from the allowance provided in the 2019 election. The EC is maintaining rigorous oversight over election expenditures, requiring candidates to meticulously document every rupee spent. Additionally, specific amounts have been allocated for various expenses, including tea, furniture, banners, flags, and even donations to religious individuals and institutions.

Abhijeet Raut, the District Returning Officer, emphasized the importance of maintaining detailed expenditure records throughout the election process. From the outset of campaigning until the conclusion of the elections, all expenses must be meticulously recorded in an election register. This register will encompass expenditures on items such as flowers, vehicles, loudspeakers, and public meetings, with predefined spending limits for each category. Any expenditure exceeding the stipulated limits will be deemed a violation of the model code of conduct.

The EC's strict vigilance aims to ensure transparency and fairness in the electoral process, safeguarding against the undue influence of money in elections. By imposing clear spending limits and requiring thorough documentation, the EC seeks to uphold the integrity of democratic elections in Nanded.