Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Disagreement Over Candidature Continues In Mahayuti

Dr. Bhagwat Karad, Imtiaz Jaleel and Chandrakant Khaire |

The disagreement over the candidature for Lok Sabha seat in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar continued in the Mahayuti coalition. The BJP and the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) have both claimed this seat and it will be very exciting to see who wins the war.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has always been a stronghold for Shiv Sena. MP Chandrakant Khaire had remained MP from the district for four times. After the rift in Shiv Sena, BJP has claimed the seat of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The sitting MP is from the AIMIM and the party is also trying to retain the seat once again.

Shinde faction has claimed that Shiv Sena has a strong hold in the district and hence the candidate for the Mahayuti should be from Shiv Sena. Recently, Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumre and some senior leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, when he had a public meeting at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and discussed the candidature. However, during the public meeting, Shah had appealed to the people to blossom the Kamal from this district, which clearly indicated that the candidate will be from BJP.

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr. Bhagwat Karad is the proposed candidate from BJP for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The BJP sources said that a decision has been already taken at the senior level and the further discussion in this connection is useless.

Moreover, the Mahavikas Aghadi including Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar will also not leave any stone unturned to win the prestigious seat of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. It will be interesting to see whether Khaire will get the candidature from MVA once again.