FPJ Analysis: BJP May Lose Raver, Jalgaon Seats

Jalgaon district is the stronghold of BJP and this district has consistently supported BJP since 1990. With one exception in between, the candidates fielded by the party from Raver and Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituencies are consistently elected. The reason behind this is the hard work done by the former leaders of the district, the party building and organisation. Today, however, the party is only beating the dough and there is a feeling of superiority complex among the leaders. There is a plan to change the existing representatives in the Sangh, and the party's senior workers are afraid of losing both the seats if this kind of thing comes to the party's throat. But no one is ready to say so openly.

Raksha Khadse was elected from Raver constituency for two consecutive terms in 2014 and 2019 with record votes. She has a good influence in Raver. She is familiar with the issues there and from time to time during the meetings, she has tried to keep the officials on edge and ask questions about the issues that are persistent in the constituency. Therefore, it was expected from the party that Raksha Khadse would get a fixed ticket for the third time as well.

Unmesh Patil, who was an MLA from Chalisgaon in 2014, was elected as MP in 2019. He is known in Chalisgaon as a representative who is highly educated, knowledgeable about issues and aggressively raises questions in the Lok Sabha. Unmesh Patil touched on many questions like Jalgaon airport expansion, stalled flight services, insurance issues of banana producers, industry, funding of dams in the district etc. He was considered as one of the most efficient parliamentarians. Therefore, the party workers believed that his name would be certain for the second term this year.

But, these beliefs have been shattered and the news of losing the ticket has shocked the constituency and the party workers. Although both the MPs are working for their respective constituencies, there are internal conflicts in the party, personal issues, the tendency to take revenge on the ears of the party leaders, and the party leadership in the state. This attitude of taking a strong position on a single matter without going deep and understanding the matter impartially is affecting both these leaders. Even if a new candidate is fielded, it will be difficult for that candidate to be as competent as those having experience of the constituency. The workers will have to work hard to get him elected. A senior party leader has warned that it may lead to the party losing these seats.