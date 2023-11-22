 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Daulatabad To Ellora Route Altered For Sunday Marathon; Check Details Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Daulatabad To Ellora Route Altered For Sunday Marathon; Check Details Inside

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Daulatabad To Ellora Route Altered For Sunday Marathon; Check Details Inside

SP Maneesh Kalwaniya has issued an order to modify the traffic along this route

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
article-image
Daulatabad Fort | Gaurav Kadam

The Aurangabad Black Box Group is hosting a marathon from Daulatabad Fort to Ellora Caves on November 26 (Sunday), prompting traffic changes from 4:30am to 11:30am. SP Maneesh Kalwaniya has issued an order to modify the traffic along this route.

During this time frame, the road between Kagzipura and Ellora Caves will be closed for all vehicle types.

Vehicles heading from Daulatabad to Ellora via Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will be rerouted through Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – Daulatabad T-point (Sharnapur) Kasabkheda – Ellora.

For vehicles travelling from Ellora – Khuldabad – Daulatabad towards the city, the revised route will be Ellora – Kasabkheda – Maliwada – Daulatabad T-point – Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Read Also
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: LIC Sales Training Centre To Be Launched Soon, Confirms Dr Bhagwat Karad
article-image

Traffic from Phulambri – Khuldabad – Ellora will be redirected via Phulambri – Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – Nagar Naka – Daulatabad T-point – Kasabkheda – Ellora.

Vehicles travelling from Ellora – Khuldabad – Phulambri will follow the route of Ellora – Kasabkheda – Daulatabad T-point – Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – Phulambri.

The traffic between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – Daulatabad – Khuldabad will be diverted along Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – Phulambri – Khuldabad.

Similarly, traffic from Khuldabad – Daulatabad – Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will be rerouted via Khuldabad – Phulambri – Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Read Also
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: LIC Sales Training Centre To Be Launched Soon, Confirms Dr Bhagwat Karad
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Daulatabad To Ellora Route Altered For Sunday Marathon; Check Details...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Daulatabad To Ellora Route Altered For Sunday Marathon; Check Details...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC's 31 Civic Services To Go Online For Citizens

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC's 31 Civic Services To Go Online For Citizens

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: LIC Sales Training Centre To Be Launched Soon, Confirms Dr Bhagwat Karad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: LIC Sales Training Centre To Be Launched Soon, Confirms Dr Bhagwat Karad

PHOTOS: ‘Restaurant-On-Wheels’ Inaugurated At Pune Railway Station

PHOTOS: ‘Restaurant-On-Wheels’ Inaugurated At Pune Railway Station

Pune: Loudspeakers Allowed Until Midnight For Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Festival On December 16

Pune: Loudspeakers Allowed Until Midnight For Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Festival On December 16