Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Daulatabad To Ellora Route Altered For Sunday Marathon; Check Details Inside

Daulatabad Fort | Gaurav Kadam

The Aurangabad Black Box Group is hosting a marathon from Daulatabad Fort to Ellora Caves on November 26 (Sunday), prompting traffic changes from 4:30am to 11:30am. SP Maneesh Kalwaniya has issued an order to modify the traffic along this route.

During this time frame, the road between Kagzipura and Ellora Caves will be closed for all vehicle types.

Vehicles heading from Daulatabad to Ellora via Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will be rerouted through Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – Daulatabad T-point (Sharnapur) Kasabkheda – Ellora.

For vehicles travelling from Ellora – Khuldabad – Daulatabad towards the city, the revised route will be Ellora – Kasabkheda – Maliwada – Daulatabad T-point – Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Traffic from Phulambri – Khuldabad – Ellora will be redirected via Phulambri – Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – Nagar Naka – Daulatabad T-point – Kasabkheda – Ellora.

Vehicles travelling from Ellora – Khuldabad – Phulambri will follow the route of Ellora – Kasabkheda – Daulatabad T-point – Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – Phulambri.

The traffic between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – Daulatabad – Khuldabad will be diverted along Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – Phulambri – Khuldabad.

Similarly, traffic from Khuldabad – Daulatabad – Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will be rerouted via Khuldabad – Phulambri – Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.