Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC's 31 Civic Services To Go Online For Citizens

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is set to introduce approximately 31 civic services online, aiming to minimise the need for frequent visits to the corporation office for citizens.

As per the Maharashtra Right to Services Act, 2015, both the state government and local governing bodies are mandated to offer transparent, efficient, and timely services to the public. To date, the CSMC has successfully transitioned 16 services to an online platform during the initial phase, completed in June. Now, plans are underway to include an additional 15 services in the online service roster. This move will effectively provide 31 services online, eliminating the necessity for physical visits to the corporation offices.

The current array of online services encompasses property transfers, clearance certificates, water connection transfers, tree branch cutting permissions, tree cutting permits, zone certificates, domestic animal permits, animal permit renewals, new nursing home registrations, nursing home renewal registrations, changes in nursing home bed capacities, nursing home ownership alterations, memberships for biomedical waste disposal, MTP registrations, birth, death, and marriage registrations.

The upcoming services to be incorporated will cover ground bookings, hoarding bookings, new water connections, water connection renewals, water connection disposals, security deposits with the town planning department, NOCs for meat selling, new drainage connections, fire safety certificates, and renewals. These services will be accessible to citizens through the chhatrapatismbhajinagarmc.org website or the Smart Nagarik Mobile App.