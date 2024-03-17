Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC To Levy Trade License Fees On Traders

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has taken the decision to levy trade license fees on the traders in the city. CSMC, as per the state government directives has passed the resolution on March 13 to impose the trade license fees on all the big and small businessmen and traders in the city. As per the provisions, the fees will vary from ₹100 to ₹25,000 depending on the business volume. The traders will have to renew the license after every three years with the natural increase of 10% fees during the renewal.

The issue of levying the trade license fees was pending for the past several years. Whenever the administration had taken the decision to implement the license fees, the traders severely opposed it. Many-a-times the issue was neglected due to political interference. But, the proposal to impose trade license fees on the businessmen and traders was tabled on March 13 and it was sanctioned. Now, for starting all kinds of factories, hotels, shops and other establishments, one will have to pay the trade license fees of ₹3,000 and ₹1,500 for renewal.

The establishments having the area more than 2,000 square feet will have to pay ₹7,000 as fees, ₹15,000 for bar and restaurant, ₹25,000 for Bar having more than 2,000 square feet area, ₹3,000 for hospital, ₹2,000 for canteen, ₹1,000 for home parlour, ₹3,000 for caterers, ₹20,000 for big showrooms, ₹500 for Paan-Bidi shop, ₹2,000 for garage, ₹15,000 for club house, ₹10,000 for credit societies, ₹20,000 for cinema theaters, ₹5,000 for marriage halls and function halls.