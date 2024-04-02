Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC To Increase Garbage Segregation Capacity

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) collects tons of garbage in the city daily. However, before any processing can be done, it needs to be segregated into dry and wet garbage. Therefore, the corporation has established material recovery facilities to segregate the dry and wet garbage in Ramnagar Mukundwadi, Kanchanwadi, and Chikalthana.

The Head of the garbage management department, Ravindra Jogdand, visited the facility on Sunday and inspected the work of garbage segregation. He gathered information about the process and directed the officers to increase the capacity of segregation.

Several measures are being taken by the CSMC to keep the city clean. There are three major garbage management plants in the city, along with three segregation facilities available at Ramnagar, Chikalthana, and Kanchanwadi.

Jogdand interacted with the women employees deployed for garbage segregation and inquired about their problems, salaries, work timings, safety, and cleanliness facilities. He then directed the officers to increase the work capacity of segregation and also to provide facilities like toilets and drinking water for the employees.

Presently, three tons of garbage are segregated daily at the centre, and this capacity will be increased soon, Jogdand said.