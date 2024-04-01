Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Records Highest Tax Collection This Fiscal Year

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has recorded the highest tax recovery to date. The administration has collected property and water taxes amounting to ₹182 crore in the financial year 2023-24. Moreover, the property tax recovery was overwhelming, with as many as 1,13,820 property owners having paid their taxes by March 31 this year. Prior to this achievement, the maximum tax recovery was recorded in the financial year 2021-22, where taxes amounting to ₹167 crore were reported.

Under the guidance of Administrator G. Srikanth, several measures were adopted to increase tax collection and create awareness about paying property and water taxes to the corporation. Accordingly, camps were organized in the ward offices, and people were informed through social media about the importance of tax payment and regularization of their properties.

To maximize tax recovery, ward offices remained open on March 29, 30, and 31, despite these days being holidays. People thronged the offices to pay their overdue taxes. This year, ₹155.19 crore was collected as property tax and ₹27.58 crore as water tax.

Although the corporation has recorded the maximum tax collection figures, it has missed the annual target of ₹350 crore. It could only collect ₹182 crore by the end of this financial year. Moreover, CSMC has not provided any concessions to taxpayers this year. G. Srikanth had announced that maximum services would be provided to areas from where the maximum tax recovery is achieved. The maximum tax recovery was from the Jyotinagar area and the minimum from the Roshan Gate area.