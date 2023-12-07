Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Takes Action Against Illegal Construction In Nageshwarwadi | FPJ

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) anti-encroachment squad conducted a demolition operation on Wednesday, targeting illegal construction on the second floor of a building in Nageshwarwadi.

According to CSMC sources, "A building named Mukund Apartments in the Nageshwarwadi area houses 10 flats. The owner of flat No.8, PN Kulkarni, previously installed a 30 by 30 feet tin shed on the terrace and later added a 10 by 10 feet room atop it, utilising it as a storeroom. Concerns about this construction were raised by other flat owners, prompting a complaint to Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Srikant. Subsequently, a notice was issued to the respective flat owner, instructing the removal of the encroachment. However, in the absence of a satisfactory response from the owner, the CSMC team proceeded with the demolition of the room on Wednesday."

The operation was conducted under the supervision of G Srikant, Additional Commissioner Saurabh Joshi, Deputy Commissioner Mangesh Deore, and involved the active participation of Assistant Commissioner Ramesh More, Encroachment Inspector Syed Jamshed, Shaikh Younus, and others.