WATCH VIDEO: BJP State Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule Showcases His Cricket Skills In Pune | Video Screengrabs

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday showcased his cricketing prowess in Pune on Thursday. Former Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, Pune BJP Chief Dheeraj Ghate, and other BJP workers encouraged Bawankule as he confidently gripped the bat. With remarkable ease, Bawankule effortlessly executed some of cricket's most difficult shots, notably the pull shot and the straight drive. His fellow party workers cheered him on with enthusiastic hoots and applause.

Watch Video:

'Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as Maharashtra CM at Wankhede in 2024'

Bawankule recently made waves in the political sphere by asserting that after the 2024 State Assembly election, Maharashtra's Deputy CM, Devendra Fadnavis, would assume the role of Chief Minister.

Speaking at a BJP party workers' conclave in Bhandara district, Bawankule urged the cadre to secure 45 out of Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats for the ruling ‘Mahayuti’ coalition (comprising the Shiv Sena's CM Eknath Shinde’s faction, BJP, and Ajit Pawar’s rebel NCP faction) in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

"In our first resolution, when Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister for the third time after the 2024 Lok Sabha election, 45 MPs should be from the ‘Mahayuti,’ and the Bhandara constituency's MP should be elected with the highest vote count," he stated.

However, Bawankule continued, emphasising the formation of a new government in Maharashtra post the October 2024 election, with Fadnavis being sworn in as CM at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

"Our second resolution for 2024 will be after the Maharashtra Assembly elections in October, forming a new government by November 30. Devendra Fadnavis should then take the oath as CM at Wankhede stadium," he insisted.

He concluded by stating, "There's only one tiger in Maharashtra - Devendra Fadnavis."