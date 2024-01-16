 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Honours Disabled Artists
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Honours Disabled Artists

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Honours Disabled Artists

Spectators were amazed by the talents displayed by the disabled students, and the winners received certificates, mementos, and cash prizes

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Honours Disabled Artists | Sourced

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) recently organised a series of competitions to showcase the talents of disabled individuals, with prizes awarded to the winners on Monday.

The event, held under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth, Additional Commissioner Ranjeet Patil, Saurabh Joshi, Deputy Commissioner Ankush Pandhare, and Chief Garden Officer Vijay Patil, featured disabled artists exhibiting their skills in drawing, craft, sculpture, and various other art forms.

Read Also
Pune: Celebrating Work Of Famous Indian Cartoonists At Museum Of Cartoon Art - See Photos
article-image

The prize distribution ceremony took place in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Ankush Pandhare, Cultural Officer Shambhu Vishwasu, Arts Gallery Manager Hansraj Banswal, and others, with a large turnout of participants and their parents.

The contestants showcased their abilities in various events such as sketching, painting, clay work, craft, Warli painting, calligraphy, rangoli, and more.

Spectators were amazed by the talents displayed by the disabled students, and the winners received certificates, mementos, and cash prizes.

Read Also
Pune University Unveils Ambitious Projects For 2024: Yoga Research Centre, 7-Storey Girls' Hostel...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lalit Patil Escape Case: 'Former Sassoon Hospital Dean Dr Sanjeev Thakur Deliberately Delayed...

Lalit Patil Escape Case: 'Former Sassoon Hospital Dean Dr Sanjeev Thakur Deliberately Delayed...

Pune | PMC Questioned: 'Is River Front Development Genuinely Aimed At Reducing Floods?'

Pune | PMC Questioned: 'Is River Front Development Genuinely Aimed At Reducing Floods?'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Honours Disabled Artists

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Honours Disabled Artists

Jalna-CSMT Vande Bharat Train Suffers Brake Glitch - Here's All You Need To Know

Jalna-CSMT Vande Bharat Train Suffers Brake Glitch - Here's All You Need To Know

Pune: Silver Jubilee Week Of CYDA Celebrated With Enthusiasm

Pune: Silver Jubilee Week Of CYDA Celebrated With Enthusiasm