Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Honours Disabled Artists | Sourced

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) recently organised a series of competitions to showcase the talents of disabled individuals, with prizes awarded to the winners on Monday.

The event, held under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth, Additional Commissioner Ranjeet Patil, Saurabh Joshi, Deputy Commissioner Ankush Pandhare, and Chief Garden Officer Vijay Patil, featured disabled artists exhibiting their skills in drawing, craft, sculpture, and various other art forms.

The prize distribution ceremony took place in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Ankush Pandhare, Cultural Officer Shambhu Vishwasu, Arts Gallery Manager Hansraj Banswal, and others, with a large turnout of participants and their parents.

The contestants showcased their abilities in various events such as sketching, painting, clay work, craft, Warli painting, calligraphy, rangoli, and more.

Spectators were amazed by the talents displayed by the disabled students, and the winners received certificates, mementos, and cash prizes.