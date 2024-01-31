Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Cracks Down On Illegal Water Connections, Disconnects 74 |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) took decisive action against illegal water connections in the city on Monday, disconnecting a total of 74 such connections. These illegal connections pose a significant issue as they allow individuals to access water services without paying taxes, burdening those who dutifully fulfil their tax obligations.

Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth, the detection squad, headed by Santosh Wahule, executed the operation. Their efforts focussed on areas like Firdous Garden in Padegaon and Mhada Colony, where 15 and 59 illegal connections were detected, respectively. These connections, tapped from corporation pipelines ranging from 150 mm to 200 mm in size, were promptly disconnected.

The action was executed by squad engineer Rohit Ingle, junior engineer Sachin Veldode, Sumit Borade, Akshay Salvi, Vaibhav Bhatkar, Swapnil Paiekade, Tajim Pathan, Mohd Sharif, Sagar Dighole, Tushar Potpillewar and others. A strict police bandobast was deployed to avert any obstruction by the residents while implementing the drive.