 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Cracks Down On Encroachments Near Airport
Deputy Commissioner Mangesh Deore and Assistant Commissioner Savita Sonawane warned against interfering with government work and emphasised that the action was carried out in accordance with the municipal commissioner's directives

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Cracks Down On Encroachments Near Airport | Sourced

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation's (CSMC) anti-encroachment squad successfully cleared Jalna Road in front of the airport of various illegal constructions on Monday. The team specifically targeted the unauthorised structures built by shop owners opposite the airport.

An open space along Jalna Road near the New High School compound had been encroached upon, with landowners erecting three shops illegally. The administrative officer of the school raised objections to these unauthorised constructions and lodged a complaint with the CSMC.

Despite previous directives from the corporation instructing owners not to proceed with any construction and to dismantle existing structures, the concerned individuals did not comply. They claimed ownership of the land, presenting 7/12 extracts in their names. Ignoring corporation rules, they resumed construction. Subsequently, the corporation issued a notice to the owners.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that no permission had been obtained before commencing construction. The corporation warned the owners to voluntarily remove the encroachments, or stringent action would be taken. Undeterred, the owners continued construction, adding three more shops to the illegal structures. The encroachments not only violated rules but also obstructed hoardings near the school. The owners then rented out the newly constructed shops.

Attempts by the squad to remove the encroachments faced opposition from owners and social activists on Saturday. However, on Monday, the squad returned to the site and successfully convinced the owners to comply. Deputy Commissioner Mangesh Deore and Assistant Commissioner Savita Sonawane warned against interfering with government work and emphasised that the action was carried out in accordance with the municipal commissioner's directives.

