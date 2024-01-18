Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Commissioner G Srikanth Calls For Action Against Air Pollution

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth directed municipal officers, representatives, and stakeholders to prioritise actions that contribute to improving air quality and reducing pollution in the city. This guidance was given during a meeting held at the Smart City Office on Tuesday, where various decisions were made to address air pollution concerns.

Srikanth added, "While the corporation and other organisations are making efforts to keep the air clean, it becomes polluted during the development process due to various reasons. Therefore, it is crucial that we identify measures to reduce pollution and ensure clean air for future generations."

Additional Commissioner Saurabh Joshi, Deputy Commissioner Somnath Jadhav, advisor of the National Clean Air Programme Dr Gitanjali Kaushik, Rahul Vyavahare from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Swati Singh from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, and lung surgeon Shreyas Bardapurkar were present at the meeting.

Providing updates on ongoing initiatives, officials reported that the 'Hum Honge Kamiyab' drive has significantly increased garbage segregation from 47% to 80%. Additionally, efforts are underway to enhance air quality through projects such as vertical gardens, fountains, green belts, footpaths, sweeping machines, and the introduction of e-buses, they added.

Dr Gitanjali Kaushik, in her presentation, highlighted the 'Rashtriya Swach Hawa Karyakram' and the utilisation of funds from the 15th Finance Commission, with approximately ₹51 crore already spent on initiatives like e-buses, footpaths, road dividers, vertical gardens, and fountains.

Experts suggested that scientific garbage disposal and the production of fertilisers from waste can contribute to better air quality. They also emphasised the importance of minimising vehicle usage and promoting public transportation to further improve air quality.