Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Celebrates 41st Anniversary With Vibrant Parade Showcasing Municipal Achievements |

As part of the celebration of the 41st anniversary of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), a parade of CSMC vehicles was conducted on the city roads on Wednesday.

The fleet of vehicles from various CSMC departments participated in the parade. The event aimed to showcase the technical strength of the CSMC to the public and inform them about the various works conducted by the corporation. The parade garnered the attention of the people.

CSMC Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth, Additional Commissioner Saurabh Joshi, City Engineer A B Deshmukh, and Executive Engineer Amol Kulkarni flagged off the parade. Various department officers and employees were present.

Parade route

The parade commenced from Central Naka and traversed through Seven Hills, Mukundwadi, Chikalthana, Cidco Bus Stand, Harsul, Hudco Corner, Delhi Gate, Mill Corner, Mahavir Chowk, Railway Station, Mahanubhav Ashram, MIT College, Deolai Chowk, Surya Lawns, Shahnoor Mia Dargah Gate, Sut Girni Chowk, Gajanan Maharaj Mandir, Seven Hills, Akashwani, Kranti Chowk, and concluded at Aamkhas Maidan. In total, 30 vehicles from Health, Technical, Fire Brigade, Solid Waste, Gardens, Smart City Bus, Administrative officers, and other departments participated in the parade. Executive Engineer Amol Kulkarni and technical department employees made efforts for the success of the event.