 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Crime: Man Sets Wife Ablaze After She Refuses Money For Liquor
Accused Sarvar Shah Musa Shah (42) is a habitual drunkard and often beats his wife Imtiyaazbee (40). On September 2, Imtiyaazbee came home from work, and Sarvar demanded money from her to buy liquor

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 07:26 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Crime: Man Sets Wife Ablaze After She Refuses Money For Liquor | Representative Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A drunkard husband immolated his wife as she refused to give him money for buying liquor. The incident occurred in Ambedkarnagar on Tuesday evening. The victim sustained serious burn injuries and is presently being treated in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Accused Sarvar Shah Musa Shah (42) is a habitual drunkard and often beats his wife Imtiyaazbee (40). On September 2, Imtiyaazbee came home from work, and Sarvar demanded money from her to buy liquor.

As she refused to pay him money, he started abusing and beating her. The quarrel went to the extreme, and he set her ablaze. This is the third incident of the addict husbands assaulting their wives in the city in the past week.

On August 28, a man severely beat his wife and also bit his eight-month-old son. A drunkard beat his wife and mother in the Mukundwadi area and bit his wife. 

