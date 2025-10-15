Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Collector Deelip Swami Urges Citizens To Read One Hour Daily

IAS Deelip Swami | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Reading is important to be successful in life. Reading nurtures virtues like creativity, innovation, tolerance, and positivity in a person and inspires him to innovate. Hence, every person should read for at least an hour a day,” opined district collector Deelip Swami.

The reading inspiration day was celebrated at the district collectorate on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former president of India APJ Abdul Kalam on Wednesday. Initially, the portrait of Kalam was garlanded by the dignitaries, and tributes were paid.

Additional district collector Sambhaji Adkune, resident deputy district collector Janardan Vidhate, deputy district collector Sangeeta Rathod, deputy land acquisition officer Eknath Bangale, lecturer Sunil Ubale, and others were present.

Swami further said attempts should be made to read the literature of various languages and religions. The summary of all literature is the welfare of the human being. It makes the man successful and nurtures a complete personality.

The state government has declared October 15 as the Reading Inspiration Day. The research work done by Kalam is beneficial for the country. His literature always inspires the countrymen, and hence everyone should read his literature, Swami appealed.

Ubale said the literature of Narayan Surve has inspired him and helped him to come out of the depression and gave him inspiration to be successful in life. As the human body needs food, the mind needs thoughts, which can be developed through reading, he said.