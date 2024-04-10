Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City Markets Draw Huge Crowds On Gudi Padwa

On the auspicious day of Gudi Padwa, the city witnessed transactions totaling around ₹500 crore in vehicles, jewellery, gadgets, and houses, as estimated by traders. Gudi Padwa is considered one of the most awaited 'muhurtas', and people traditionally purchase something new for their homes on this occasion.

On Tuesday, approximately 2,000 two-wheelers, including bikes and mopeds, and 500 cars were sold, amounting to transactions worth ₹300 crore, as reported by dealers.

The hike in gold prices, exceeding ₹70,000 per 10 grams, had a significant impact on gold purchases. However, despite the price increase, those who consider it auspicious flocked to jewellery showrooms to purchase ornaments.

Similarly, there was a large crowd in the gadget markets, with people lining up to buy air conditioners and coolers due to the severe heat. Additionally, there was keen interest in purchasing new mobile phones in the market.

Furthermore, approximately 500 families moved into new houses on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, while another 500 booked new houses, according to sources in the construction industry.

Traders expressed satisfaction with the sales on Gudi Padwa, noting that markets remained crowded from morning till evening.