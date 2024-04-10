Mumbai News: Surge In Vehicle Purchase On The Occasion Of Gudi Padwa

File Photo

On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, Mumbai, renowned for its fervent celebrations, witnessed surge in vehicle purchases, symbolizing prosperity and new beginnings for its citizens.

During the auspicious muhurt of Gudi Padwa, approximately 8,000 vehicles were registered across four Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Mumbai and its suburbs. This year's registrations exceeded expectations, with 1,432 vehicles registered on the eve and day ( 4 pm) of Gudi Padwa alone, marking a significant increase compared to the previous year's figures. Last year 1319 vehicles were registered in same period.

Vehicle Registrations Surge In Mumbai's RTO Zones

The trend of purchasing vehicles coincided with the beginning of the financial year on April 1st, further contributing to the spike in registrations. Notably, areas like Borivali, Vadala, Andheri, and Mumbai Central recorded a total of 7,997 registrations, encompassing both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Vadala RTO saw the highest registrations, totaling 2,196 vehicles, followed closely by Borivali with 2,148 registrations.

"Vadala RTO led the surge in vehicle registrations from April 1st to April 9th, with 1,367 two-wheelers, 653 four-wheelers, and 55 rickshaws registered. Borivali RTO followed suit with 1,280 two-wheelers, 653 four-wheelers, and 98 rickshaws. Mumbai Central RTO registered 957 two-wheelers and 824 four-wheelers, totaling 1,920 vehicles. Andheri RTO registered 900 two-wheelers, 670 four-wheelers, and 57 rickshaws, totaling 1,693 vehicles" said an official.

Surge in Mumbai Vehicle Registrations During Gudi Padwa

An official noted, "On the day of Gudi Padwa itself, over 1000 vehicles were registered in Mumbai, highlighting the continued enthusiasm for vehicle purchases during this festive period, including 313 vehicles registered with Mumbai Central RTO alone. Mumbai Central RTO recorded the maximum number of cars, while the maximum two-wheelers were registered with Vadala RTO."

"The surge in vehicle registrations not only reflects the cultural significance of Gudi Padwa but also underscores the economic confidence and aspirations of the people of Mumbai . As the city continues to evolve, the tradition of acquiring new vehicles during auspicious occasions like Gudi Padwa remains a cherished part of its cultural fabric" said a transport expert.