Dhols, Nauvaris And Naths: 10 PHOTOS From Nashik's Gudi Padwa Procession Which You Should Not Miss

By: Aakash Singh | April 09, 2024
Gudi Padwa festival was celebrated with joy and enthusiasm In Nashik
Tejal Ghorpade
Homes are adorned with 'gudis', and vibrant festivities fill the air as people rejoice with fervour and grandeur
The festival marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year and typically falls in the month of Chaitra, which usually occurs in March or April
Colorful procession flooded the streets as men, women, and children dressed in traditional attire took part in the Gudi Padwa rally in Nashik
The festivities featured lively music performances, traditional dhols, and lezim dances
Shobhayatra/processions on Gudi padwa has been a tradition older than time
Man dressed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the procession
The Marathi New Year is celebrated across the state with pomp and fervor, accompanied by a plethora of associated festivities
Women draped in traditional nauvari sarees and wearing naths participated in processions
