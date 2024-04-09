Dhols, Nauvaris And Naths: 10 PHOTOS From Nashik's Gudi Padwa Procession Which You Should Not Miss

By: Aakash Singh | April 09, 2024

Gudi Padwa festival was celebrated with joy and enthusiasm In Nashik

Tejal Ghorpade

Homes are adorned with 'gudis', and vibrant festivities fill the air as people rejoice with fervour and grandeur

Tejal Ghorpade

The festival marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year and typically falls in the month of Chaitra, which usually occurs in March or April

Tejal Ghorpade

Colorful procession flooded the streets as men, women, and children dressed in traditional attire took part in the Gudi Padwa rally in Nashik

Tejal Ghorpade

The festivities featured lively music performances, traditional dhols, and lezim dances

Tejal Ghorpade

Shobhayatra/processions on Gudi padwa has been a tradition older than time

Tejal Ghorpade

Man dressed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the procession

Tejal Ghorpade

The Marathi New Year is celebrated across the state with pomp and fervor, accompanied by a plethora of associated festivities

Tejal Ghorpade

Women draped in traditional nauvari sarees and wearing naths participated in processions

Tejal Ghorpade