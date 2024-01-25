Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cidco-Waluj Mahanagar To Get Civic Amenities In Two Phases |

The Cidco-Waluj Mahanagar Residents Action Committee vehemently opposed the transfer of the area to the Municipal Corporation until essential civic amenities were provided.

In a recent review meeting at the district collectorate on Tuesday, District Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumre, State Housing Minister Atul Save, and MLA Prakash Salunke assured residents that civic amenities in the Cidco-Waluj Mahanagar area would be provided in two stages, and the transfer would not occur until then.

Committee members emphasised that residents had been advocating for this issue for several years, and the ministers' announcement is a victory for their agitation. Cidco had initially planned to transfer Cidco-Waluj Mahanagar to the Municipal Corporation, but residents resisted, insisting on the provision of basic amenities before any transfer. The committee staged multiple protests in this regard.

During the review meeting, it was announced that the first phase would include development works such as roads, drainage lines, water supply, sewage management projects, street lights, and more. The second phase would involve providing facilities like gardens and stadiums. The Urban Development Department Principal Secretary, Aseemkumar Gupta, assured that the taxes collected from residents would be utilised for these facilities, and additional funds would be requested from the government.

Cidco's Joint Managing Director, Shantanu Goyal, pledged to commence development works totalling ₹125 crore soon. Nagesh Kothare, the chairman of the action committee, noted that due to residents' agitation, development works increased from ₹208 crore to ₹581 crore, marking a victory for the residents. The committee intends to persist in advocating for development works and continue their agitation until the promised assurances are fulfilled.