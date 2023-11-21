Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chain Snatchers Arrested After 12 Hours Of Incident

The Cidco police arrested two chain snatchers, one of them a minor, within 12 hours of the incident on Monday.

Police said two individuals, on the pretext of asking for an address, snatched the chain of a woman named Sumanbai Kudmehta while she was working in her house yard. The incident occurred on Saturday morning. The police initiated an investigation based on CCTV camera footage evidence and available information. Two suspects were found to be involved in the crime.

Police laid a trap

Upon further investigation, the police received information that the suspects were at Pharshi Maidan in the Cidco area. The police laid a trap and arrested a hardcore criminal, Prashant alias Raw Jalinder Aher (19, Shrikrishan Nagar, N-9 Cidco), and his minor accomplice. They confessed to snatching a woman's chain in the Cidco area.

The police seized the stolen gold chain, a stolen motorcycle, and a moped used in the chain-snatching crime, along with six mobile phones, amounting to a total of Rs 3.65 lakh.

The police action was executed under the guidance of CP Manoj Lohiya, DCP Sheelwant Nandedkar, ACP Sainath Thombre, and led by PI Geeta Bagwade, API Shraddha Waidande, PSI Pankaj More, Amol Mhaske, Subhash Shewale, Vijaynand Gawali, Lalkhan Pathan, Pradeep Dandwate, Vishal Sonawane, Sandeep Jadhav, Sahdev Sable, Anil Somwanshi, and others.