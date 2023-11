Chhath Festival: Special Trains Announced Between Panvel To Hazur Sahib Nanded & Pune To Nagpur Routes

Representational photo |

Special trains will run between Panvel (Mumbai) and Hazur Sahib Nanded; and Pune-Nagpur will run one way to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Chhath festival.

- 07626 Festival special will leave Panvel at 1.20 pm on 21st November 2023 and arrive Hazur Sahib Nanded at 04 am next day.

- 07625 Festival special will leave Hazur Sahib Nanded at 11 pm on 20th November and arrive Panvel at 12.20 noon next day.

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Nagarsol, Aurangabad, Jalna, Partur, Selu, Parbhani and Purna

Composition: 21 LHB Coaches as follows- One First AC, One AC 2-Tier, 6 AC 3-Tier, 9 Sleeper Class, 2 General Second Class including Guard’s Brake Van and 2 Generator Cars.

Pune-Nagpur Superfast one-way special

- 01165 Pune Nagpur Superfast will leave Pune at 06.45 am on 21st November 2023 and will reach Nagpur at 9.50 pm same day.

Halt: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, belapur, kopargaon, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Pulgaon, Wardha and Ajni.

Composition: 22 LHB Coaches such as: 11 AC 2 -Tier, 9 AC- 3 Tier, one luggage cum Guard’s brake van and one Generator Car.

Reservation: Bookings for trips of train No 07626 and 01165 is already open at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in

For detailed timings and halts please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.