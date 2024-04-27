'India Has Grown Manifold Under PM Modi's Leadership': NCP President Sunil Tatkare Warns Voters Of 'INDIA' Alliance

X/@SunilTatkare

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President and Raigad Lok Sabha Constituency candidate MP Sunil Tatkare warned people to be aware of the so-called 'INDIA' alliance as they are trying to create an unnecessary rift in the country's unity and pollute the social environment of the Country.

Tatkare emphasised that the Constitution of India will not be changed till the end of time. Tatkare was speaking at the Mahayuti public meeting held at the Kelshi Zilla Parishad in Dapoli - Mandangad Assembly Constituency of Raigad Lok Sabha Constituency.

"Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, India has grown manifold and is emerging as one of the fast-developing nations in the world. When there is development in rural areas, the nation progresses. Modi announced 33% reservation for women. The country is bound to succeed and progress where women are respected," Tatkare said.

Tatkare Accuses Anant Geete Of Caste Politics

Tatkare targeted Anant Geete for not motivating and promoting a single person under his wings. "A structure of Rs 12 crore for the Kunbi Community has been erected in Mulund. But Geete did not attend the inauguration function despite being invited. Geete is doing caste politics. He has no work to show despite being in politics for over 30 years. If you have, mention it during your rallies," he said.

Tatkare also claimed people have no expectations from people like Geete who represented in Parliament for many years and uses foul language. "Konkan has seen rapid progress in terms of development works and infrastructural facilities during the last decade. I also have a roadmap of things that we are going to do for the underprivileged. However, Geete's speeches are nothing but foul language. I give my word that Konkan will see a fresh breeze of development," he claimed."