Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Beware Of Fake Secularists,' NCP's Sunil Tatkare Appeals To Voters In Raigad | X/@SunilTatkare

Raigad: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) State President and Raigad Lok Sabha Constituency candidate and MP Sunil Tatkare appealed to citizens to beware of those promoting secularism during the election season but have hated one religion all their lives. While speaking at a minority meeting in Dapoli, Raigad on Saturday, Tatkare also said that the BJP has never asked us to put aside secularism in the Mahayuti.

Sunil Tatkare said he would strive to bring industries through the Government of India schemes so that Muslim youth migrating to Gulf countries in search of jobs get employment within the country.

Sunil Tatkare Attacks Anant Geete

Sunil Tatkare stated that Anant Geete contested many elections under the Kunbi community but failed to complete the Kunbi Samaj Welfare Group construction, which was stalled for 40 years. However, Ajitdada Pawar got the work done immediately. "I have worked in the constituency by winning everyone's trust. As a result, I appeal to give me another chance to go to the Lok Sabha and give your blessings," Tatkare said.

While addressing another rally in Mandangad Tatkare expressed confidence that his minority community's vote count will be higher than in the 2019 elections. "Today, caste-based forces are pretending to be secular; but we are working at their service in a truly secular without asking if they have ever greeted 'Eid Mubarak'."

Tatkare said, "Politicians will continue to engage in politics, but we know we are working with secularism. We have worked a lot to strengthen the minority community's youth. Just as umbrellas come out during monsoons, Anant Geete comes out as the election approaches. But Sunil Tatkare has been at your service 24 hours and will continue to do so."

Tatkare also made it clear that NDA government is not against the Muslim community. However, the government has implemented several schemes for minority communities. He also said Mandangad taluka is also among those included in multiple minority schemes. "Moreover, for 40 years I have worked with secular thoughts. While participating in the NDA, we are also moving forward with the thoughts and ideals of Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar," he said.