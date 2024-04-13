Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Independent MLA Prakash Awade's Entry To Make Fight For Hatkanangale Seat Interesting

MLA Prakash Awade |

The fight in Hatkanangale Lok Sabha constituency in Kolhapur will be interesting to see following the entry of an Independent legislator Prakash Awade. His move may change the equations of MahaYuti as the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has already re-nominated the sitting MP Dhairyashil Mane from the Hatkanangale seat and he has launched his campaign as well.

Political Dynamics And Contestants In Hatkanangale Lok Sabha Constituency

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has nominated Satyajeet Patil while former MP and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana founder Raju Shetti and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi nominee DC Patil are also in the fray.

After the announcement of Awade's candidature, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde himself visited Hatkanangale on Saturday to persuade Awade. However, despite a 45-minute meeting, Awade refused to relent.

A long time Congressman, Awade decided to ditch the Grand Old Party in 2019 and fight as an independent MLA. Since his election, he has been steadfast in his support to the BJP and to the Mahayuti. He left the BJP on Friday and joined 'Tara-rani', a local party of Kolhapur.

Awade's Independent Candidacy And Potential Election Strategy Shift

Awade also announced his decision to stand as an independent candidate from the constituency.

Before leaving the BJP, Awade had a meeting with Rajendra Yadravkar, Independent MLA and a supporter of Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Vinay Kore of Jansurajya Party.

Awade was disappointed with the BJP's decision to give ticket to Dhairyashil Mane.

Meanwhile, rumours rife that Awade may withdraw from his fight for a Lok Sabha election and settle for an assembly seat.