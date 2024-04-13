Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: VBA To Extend Support To Vishal Patil If He Contested Independently In Sangli Constituency

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi(VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar is trying to lure Sangli Congress leader Vishal Patil. Ambedkar on Saturday said that VBA will support Patil, if he contest independently and we will make sure his win in the election.

The controversy between UBT Shivsena and Congress on Sangli seat was topic of discussion in Maharashtra. But matter was resolved on the day of Gudipadwa when MVA unanimously declared the seat to UBT Shivsena.

Stir Between Congress And Shiv Sena (UBT) In Sangli

UBT Shivsena and Congress both claimed on the Sangli constituency. Meanwhile, UBT Shivsena declared Chandrahar Patil a wrestler as their candidate. This created anger among Congress leaders at state level and local level. Congress MLA Vishwajit Kadam and aspirant Vishal Patil run Pilar to post to get the seat back but their efforts went into veins.

Vishal Patil To Contest Elections Independently

Now, Vishal Patil is trying to contest election independently. He and his supporters are checking their strength in the constituency.

Moreover, Prakash Ambedkar while addressing it's rally at Nagpur said " four days back Pratik Patil had come to me and asking me what to do ? I said if you have guts then contest the Election. If you fight we would support you. Now, I want to see whether he has courage or not. I assured him if he contest election we will ensure his win."