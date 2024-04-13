Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Western UP To See 3-Cornered Tussle

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | FPJ

As the voting day nears, the electoral landscape in western Uttar Pradesh is abuzz with fervent activity, setting the stage for a fierce three-cornered contest among major political factions. Despite the growing dissent within the BJP, alliances, demographics and strategic manueuvres are playing pivotal roles, promising to reshape the political narrative in the region and beyond. On April 19, the first phase of polling in the eight constituencies spread across western UP will mark the commencement of the high-stakes battle.

Political analysts like Manoj Bhadra emphasise the intricate interplay of caste, religion and alliances, particularly in this region, where electoral dynamics are finely poised. The BJP-led NDA, the SP-led INDIA, and the BSP are locked in a fierce battle for supremacy and crucial constituencies. Surendra Chaudhry, a Political Science professor, highlights the ambitious target set by the BJP of securing all 80 seats in UP, intensifying the electoral dynamics. Conversely, SP and BSP are resolute in defending their support bases. Key constituencies such as Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Bijnor and Kairana have emerged as focal points of contention.

Union minister Sanjeev Balyan faces formidable opposition in Muzaffarnagar, while Saharanpur witnesses a heated battle among Raghav Lakhanpal, Imran Masood and Majid Ali. The prestige of RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary is at stake in Bijnor, while Kairana sees a fiercely contested electoral battle among candidates from BJP, SP and BSP. The alliance between BJP and RLD faces intense scrutiny as it braces for a rigorous test of collective strength. However, days before the election, the BJP is encountering concerning signals in western UP.

Open dissent from influential castes like Rajputs, Tyagis and Sainis is evident with reports indicating dissatisfaction over perceived neglect. The recent mahapanchayat convened by the Rajputs in Saharanpur underscores this discontent, fuelled by grievances such as fewer tickets despite significant representation. The replacement of General (retd) VK Singh with Atul Kumar Garg in Ghaziabad has only exacerbated tensions among the Rajputs. Acknowledging these challenges, BJP leader Manish Dixit emphasises the importance of navigating the diverse political landscape of Western UP. However, despite internal dissent within SP and challenges from BSP, both parties remain determined to safeguard traditional strongholds.

The BSP, leveraging its influence among Dalits, poses a significant challenge to its rivals, aiming to consolidate its position in the electoral arena through strategic outreach and organisational prowess. As nominations pour in, the electorate eagerly anticipates exercising their democratic right, underscoring the vibrancy of democracy in Western UP. With each passing day, the excitement surrounding the forthcoming electoral showdown conti - nues to escalate, promising a dramatic and consequential political contest.