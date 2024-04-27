Mumbai: Nagpada Police Arrest 4 For Assaulting Waiter Over Bill Dispute At Bar

Representative Image/ PTI

In a shocking incident at Balaji Bar, Nagpada, four individuals were arrested by the Nagpada police for allegedly assaulting a waiter after a dispute over splitting the bill. The incident unfolded on April 26, around 11:30 in the morning, when the accused entered the bar and ordered liquor and food, amounting to a bill of Rs. 3,200.

Disagreement arose among the accused regarding who should foot the bill, prompting the waiter to suggest splitting it. Enraged by the suggestion, the accused allegedly verbally abused and physically assaulted the waiter, identified as Manjit Varma, aged 35. The situation escalated when one of the accused hurled a beer bottle at Varma's head, leading to his hospitalization at JJ Hospital.

Another employee, Vinod Yadav, attempted to intervene but was also attacked by the accused, resulting in injuries to both Yadav and Varma. The situation further deteriorated when one of the accused threatened the gathered customers with violence using a broken beer bottle.

The police intervened and arrested the four accused individuals: Samay Kuril (19), Garav Bambari (20), Manav Matharkandi (19), and Tushar Barve (22). They have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempted murder, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, and common intention.

The swift action by the Nagpada police highlights the seriousness with which such incidents are treated. It serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining civility and resolving disputes peacefully, rather than resorting to violence. The incident also underscores the vulnerability of service industry workers who often face verbal and physical abuse in the line of duty.