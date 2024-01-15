Mumbai: 39-Year-Old Police Constable Jumps To Death From 2nd Floor Of Nagpada Hospital

Kailash Gawli, the deceased Police constable |

A 39-year-old policeman committed suicide by jumping from the second floor of Nagpada Police Hospital on Saturday. He worked in Local Armed (LA) Police - 3 and had recently been transferred there from Mahim police station.

According to the information received from the police, the deceased constable, Kailash Gawli, had gone to the LA Worli office on Friday to report for duty. There, he was informed that he needed to bring a fitness certificate to join duty. Gawli went to Nagpada Police Hospital for the certificate, where the doctor admitted him.

Reason for the final step remains a mystery

A police officer stated that Gawli was admitted on Friday, but after waking up on Sunday morning, he went to the bathroom and jumped from the window.

After jumping from the second floor of the hospital, Gawli suffered a deep injury on his head, causing it to bleed. The doctors and police present took Gawli to Sir JJ Hospital in an ambulance, where doctors declared him dead during treatment. Nagpada police have filed an ADR in this regard and recorded the statement of his wife.

A police officer mentioned that while posted in Mahim, Gawli was absent for 89 days. He came to LA after getting transferred from there. No suicide note has been found from Gawli.