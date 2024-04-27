Navi Mumbai: Ahead Of Monsoon NMMC Conducts Structural Audits For Old Buildings, Flags 535 As Dangerous Buildings

NNMC | Photo: Representative Image

Ahead of monsoons, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to ascertain the stability of old structures in the city. The corporation has come out with its directives of making structural audits mandatory upon building older than 30 years. The civic administration has also released its annual list of dangerous dilapidated buildings in the city.

Rising Number Of Dangerous Buildings Prompt Structural Audits And Repairs In Navi Mumbai

Accordingly, for the financial year 2024-25, total of 535 structures was surveyed by the corporation and found to be dangerous and dilapidated. The structures declared as dangerous to reside was also served with notices as per Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act 264 section 1, 2, 3,4.

The structural audits of age-old structures are to be done by engineers and structural auditors designated by the administration. “Owners residing in structures are declared dangerous and unstable has been asked to undertake necessary repairs works at the earliest so as to avert any untoward incidents,” said an official from the corporation. The number of dangerous buildings in the city has seen considerable increase. Last year the survey listed out 528 and in the year 2022-23 survey, total of 514 buildings were declared as dangerous.

Strict Criteria And Penalties Set By NMMC For Structural Audits Of Old Buildings

One important criteria enforced by NMMC for assessment of the dangerous buildings is the time when the Occupation Certificate (OC) bot fully or partially was issued to the residents. “Those conducting the audit are required to determine the age of the building from the date when the OC was issued by the corporation. Those structures more than 30 years are required to undergo structural audit from the designated auditors and a report is to be filed by 30 September,” informed the official. The detailed report is to be filed with Ward office or Town planning department.

Those buildings failing to adhere to the directives or found to be reluctant to get the structural audit done, NMMC will levy a penalty of Rs 25000. The corporation has also asked the residents residing in dilapidated structures to vacate the premises and those continuing to risk their lives by residing in such structures, in event of accidents the concerned will alone be responsible.