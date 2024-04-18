Navi Mumbai: NMMC Revamps Health Department With Technology Upgrade, Plans First Milk Bank For Newborns

NMMC | X

The health department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is to undergo major overhaul in terms of the use of technology to process and store patient related data. The administration is also working to set up its very first milk bank for new born babies.

The civic administration has envisioned going full-fledged with its e-governance system in the 3 civic hospitals. “The focus is on digitizing the entire process related to a patient availing treatment in any of the civic run hospitals. With the digitization, collecting information will happen at the click of a button,” said the municipal commissioner Kailas Shinde.

In a meeting earlier convened with the medical department, officials were asked to work out the blueprint for getting the process implemented at the earliest. “Presently the only aspect that is digitized in the hospital is the initial billing process. With total digitization, even the process related to patient’s treatment will be made available online,” said an official from medical department.

Need for Milk Bank In Navi Mumbai's Municipal Hospitals Highlighted by Officials

With over 1000 odd babies getting delivered on monthly basis within municipal hospitals, the need for having milk bank is termed by officials to have become a necessity. Almost 20 percent of the delivery, as per officials is stated to be pre-term or suffering from serious ailments requiring prolonged stay in the hospital. “In cases of pre-term babies or even in situations wherein the mother is unable to lactate adequately, hospital feed babies with formula milk. If milk bank gets commissioned it will benefit new born babies immensely,” said the Nerul NMMC hospital superintendent Uddhav Khilare.

Commissioner opined of getting the milk bank at the earliest. “Civic hospitals are already provisioned with cold storage unit essential for preservation of the milk. The other requirements like laboratory to test the samples will be done at the earliest,” added Shinde. The milk bank is planned at the General Hospital in Vashi.