Navi Mumbai: Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital Celebrates 30,000 Successful Pediatric Heart Surgeries

A total of 30,000 children suffering with congenital heart diseases received a new lease of life following successful treatment given by the Kharghar based Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital. Under the “Gift of Life’ program, the hospital provided free pediatric heart surgeries and interventions to the affected children.

Successful Completion Of 30,000 Heart Surgeries

The successful completion of 30,000 heart surgeries was celebrated in a grand manner and present for the occasion was Former Captain of Indian Cricket Team and trustee of Sri Sathya Sai Health and Education Trust, Sunil Gavaskar.

“I Consider this as my third and most fulfilling innings of life as these children are getting a new healthy future through these totally free surgeries. These children can be future successful sportsperson. I would urge all to be part of this transformative journey,” he said.

Hospital Launches Free Healthcare Skill Training Program

The hospital also launched free healthcare skill training program. The one-year program is designed for 10th and 12th grade students interested to work as medical and surgical assistants and allied health care skills.

The program will provide both technical training and skill development along with personality development support. Dr C Sreenivasan, Chairman of Sri Sathya Sai Health and Education trust termed the free treatment as a social transformative movement.