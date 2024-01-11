Navi Mumbai: Govt Sets Up Temporary 500-Bed Hospital For MTHL Inauguration By PM Modi As 50,000 People Are Likely To Attend Event

PM Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Line on January 12 | File

In an effort to provide medical services to the attendees of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Line (MTHL) opening at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prevent tragic incidents like the one that happened during the Maharashtra Bhushan award presentation ceremony held at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai on April 16, 2023, the state government has set up a modern hospital at the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) site. The state-of-the-art hospital will have all the basic facilities needed to prevent and treat over 50,000 people who will likely attend the function on Friday, January 12, 2024.

There will be nearly 400 doctors and nurses working at the hospital

Stating that the 500-bedded hospital will have all the modern equipment, a senior official from Raigad District Collectorate said on condition of anonymity, "The makeshift hospital will be attended by close to 400 doctors and nursing staff and will possess all the required medicines along with modern healthcare solutions. The facility will also have an ICU and four ambulances to cater to the people."

"Besides, we have also made available 44 ambulances, of which 17 will be cardiac, and the rest 27 will have basic life support systems. The official added that they have ensured ventilator support and a full-proof medical facility for the function, expected to witness a huge crowd," the official added.

About the Maharashtra Bhushan Award function

The grand Maharashtra Bhushan Award function held on April 16, 2023, turned into tragedy as several attendees in the scorching heat for hours complained of dehydration, dizziness, nausea and chest pain. According to the authorities, 11 people lost their lives while more than 50 were hospitalised, some of them being on ventilators.

The Maharashtra government held the function on open ground in Kharghar, attended by over 20 lakh followers of the award recipient, spiritual leader Appasaheb Dharmadhikari. The state government had announced ₹5 lakh as financial assistance to the families of the deceased. Questions were raised about the programme's organisation planned on such a mammoth scale. The audience was made to sit in the open in the scorching heat without covering.