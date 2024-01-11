 Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL): All You Need To Know About Vehicle Restrictions, Speed Limit On Atal Setu
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL): All You Need To Know About Vehicle Restrictions, Speed Limit On Atal Setu

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL): All You Need To Know About Vehicle Restrictions, Speed Limit On Atal Setu

The MTHL is a 6-lane sea link, with 16.50 kilometres of the stretch on the sea and 5.5 km on land.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 11:01 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link | MMRDA

Mumbai: The maximum speed limit for four-wheelers on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) will be 100 kmph, while motorbikes, autorickshaws and tractors won't be allowed on the sea bridge.

The MTHL, also known as Atal Setu named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, the Chief Minister's Office has said.

Read Also
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link To Charge ₹250 Toll For Cars; Maharashtra Tourism Minister Girish...
article-image
MTHL

MTHL |

Speed Limit

According to an official, vehicles like cars, taxis, light motor vehicles, minibuses and two-axle buses will have a speed limit of 100 kilometres per hour, he said. The speed will be restricted to 40 kmph on the ascent and descent of the bridge, he said.

The Mumbai police have imposed the speed limit on India's longest sea bridge to curb "danger, obstructions and inconvenience to the public", the official said.

The Rs 18,000-crore MTHL originates from Sewri in Mumbai and terminates at Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka in Raigad district.

Multi-axle heavy vehicles, trucks and buses heading towards Mumbai won't have an entry on the Eastern Freeway, he said. These vehicles will have to use the Mumbai Port-Sewri Exit (Exit 1C) and take the MBPT Road near 'Gadi Adda' for further movement, he said.

Read Also
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Set to Transform Commute, Boost Real Estate In Navi Mumbai
article-image

No Entry For Bikes, Autos

There will be no entry for vehicles like motorcycles, mopeds, three-wheelers, autos, tractors, animal-drawn vehicles and slow-moving vehicles, he said.

The MTHL is a 6-lane sea link, with 16.50 kilometres of the stretch on the sea and 5.5 km on land. Motorists will be able to cover the distance between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai in just 20 minutes which otherwise takes 2 hours.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL): All You Need To Know About Vehicle Restrictions, Speed Limit On...

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL): All You Need To Know About Vehicle Restrictions, Speed Limit On...

Shiv Sena Feud: Kapil Sibal Slams Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar For His Ruling

Shiv Sena Feud: Kapil Sibal Slams Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar For His Ruling

Uddhav Thackeray To Play Victim Card In People's Court After Rahul Narwekar's Verdict In Maharashtra...

Uddhav Thackeray To Play Victim Card In People's Court After Rahul Narwekar's Verdict In Maharashtra...

Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory To Ensure Smooth Flow During IAF AIR Show Till Jan 14; Check...

Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory To Ensure Smooth Flow During IAF AIR Show Till Jan 14; Check...

Mumbai: Witness Veteran Artist Seema Kohli's 'When The Moon Is 9 Months Full' In Her Solo Art Show...

Mumbai: Witness Veteran Artist Seema Kohli's 'When The Moon Is 9 Months Full' In Her Solo Art Show...