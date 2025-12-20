'Govt Of India Needs To Speak Up': Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi On Anti-India Violent Protests In Bangladesh - VIDEO

X

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday urged the Government of India to speak up on the violent protests in Bangladesh targeting Hindus in the country. The MP said that the Indian government is ignoring the targeted attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

"Government of India needs to speak up on the violence in Bangladesh where Hindu minorities were particularly targeted, lynched and attacked in several places," the caption of her post on X read.

She also questioned how illegal Bangladeshi migrants are able to cross the border and enter India, while Hindus are being stopped at the border. She asked why the BJP is silent on the killing of Hindus in Bangladesh.

She further urged the Government of India to demand strict action against the perpetrators of violence, issue a statement seeking accountability from Bangladesh, and assure Hindus in Bangladesh that, if required, steps would be taken to bring them to India.

As violence gripped Bangladesh, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and its Assistant High Commissions across the country also faced threats.

Massive protests broke out in several cities across Bangladesh overnight following the death of radical leader Sharif Osman Hadi. The protests soon turned violent.

A radical figure known for his strong anti-India stance, Hadi, 32, rose to prominence during Bangladesh’s 2024 student uprising, which led to the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.