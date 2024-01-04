Mumbai Trans Harbour Link To Charge ₹250 Toll For Cars; Maharashtra Tourism Minister Girish Mahajan Calls It 'Reasonable'

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link's 180-metre final stretch |

The toll charges for a single trip for cars on the much-awaited Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) will be Rs 250. This decision was finally taken by the Maharashtra cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday.

The 21.8 km-long bridge, also known as Atal Setu, is touted India's longest bridge. It will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12. The MTHL will connect Sewri in Mumbai to Nhava Sheva in Raigad district and is expected to cut down the journey from the current two hours to around 15-20 minutes.

Toll amount 'reasonable': Mahajan

Tourism Minister Girish Mahajan told media persons that the toll amount was “reasonable and lower than other highways”. He added that the MTHL has been built at a cost of Rs 22,200 crore and in order to recover the cost of construction of this mega project, the toll will be levied for a period of 30 years. However, for the first five years it will be fixed at Rs 250 for a single trip. After taking stock of the traffic and financial flow, the toll will be assessed and revised accordingly. “Road toll booths have been set up Chirle in Navi Mumbai for the collection,” he said.