Navi Mumbai: PWD Minister Ravindra Chavan Holds Review Meeting Of Planned Routes Ahead Of MTHL Inauguration

Navi Mumbai: In the run up to the much-awaited inauguration of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, public works department minister Ravindra Chavan held a meeting to review planning for the January 12 programme.

The mega event is likely to witness a footfall of more than 50,000 people.

To discuss arrangements like travel routes and refreshments for the attendees, Chavan met the elected representatives, activists and the members of the local self government bodies concerned at the Ramsheth Thakur sports complex in the Ulwe node. The gathering included former MPs Ramsheth Thakur and Dr Sanjeev Naik, MLAs Prashant Thakur and Mahesh Baldi, state BJP General Secretary Madhavi Naik and former MLA Dhairyasheel Patil.

New projects to connect Navi Mumbai

Speaking during the meeting, Chavan said that the game-changing projects like the MTHL and the Navi Mumbai airport will broadly connect Uran and Panvel to the outside world. They will also usher in rapid development for nearby villages. “Also, the sea bridge will cut down travel time to Mumbai while benefitting travellers from Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Palghar,” Chavan added.

The 21.8 km sea bridge is officially known as the Atal Setu Sewri-Nhava Sheva sea link.