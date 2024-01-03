PM Modi To Inaugurate MTHL On Jan 12; To Lay Foundation Stones For Orange Gate & Borivali Tunnel On Same Day |

Mumbai: The much-awaited Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, senior officials in Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) confirmed on Tuesday.

Officials said, We were not sure of the date as we were just asked by the government and the Prime Minister's Office to be in the 'ready mode' since the PM was also going to be busy with the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Now we have been given the green signal and it is confirmed that MTHL will be inaugurated on January 12.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, too, had hinted at the January 12 opening. MMRDA officials told the FPJ that it will coincide with the laying of the foundation stones for Orange Gate and Thane-Borivali Twin Tube Tunnel.

About Orange Gate Project

Slated as one of the longest underground tunnels in the city, Orange Gate on Eastern Freeway will connect with Marine Drive 40 metres below ground level. It aims to provide a seamless road-based transit system with just 10 minutes of driving distance from Eastern Freeway to the coastal road. It will also enhance signal free connectivity between the east and west coasts of Mumbai via Eastern Freeway, MTHL, coastal road and Bandra Worli Sea Link.

The Rs14,400 crore Borivali tunnel project is expected to reduce travel time between Thane and Borivali to 15-20 minutes from 90 minutes. It will also help minimise traffic congestion on Ghodbunder Road. The route will feature an 11.8km connecting road with two 10.25km three-lane tunnels under Sanjay Gandhi National park, running from Tikuji-NiWadi in Thane to the Western Express Highway in Borivali.

The MTHL, an engineering marvel, will take off at Sewree in south Mumbai, crossing over Thane Creek and terminating at Chirle in the distant outskirts of Navi Mumbai. It is expected to cater to 70,000 vehicles daily. Motorists can zoom past the bridge at 100kmph in 15 minutes.