 WATCH: Ahead Of MTHL Opening, 1st Video Capturing Glimpse Of The 21.8 Km-Long Roadway Surfaces Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Ahead Of MTHL Opening, 1st Video Capturing Glimpse Of The 21.8 Km-Long Roadway Surfaces Online

WATCH: Ahead Of MTHL Opening, 1st Video Capturing Glimpse Of The 21.8 Km-Long Roadway Surfaces Online

While some wondered how the commuter managed to get on the roadway days before it was made accessible, others just dropped their “wow” reaction while reacting to the scenes.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Friday, December 15, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
MTHL Video | X/Dr. Tatya Vinchoo

A video giving Mumbaikars a glimpse of the to-be-inaugurated route connecting their city with Navi Mumbai has surfaced online. It shows the six-lane Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) which is reportedly expected to open its gates to the public on December 25.

The bridge that runs 21.80 km to connect Mumbai with Navi Mumbai in less than 30 minutes was seen with its wide empty roads, ahead of its opening. While some wondered how the commuter managed to get on the roadway days before it was made accessible, others just dropped their “wow” reaction while reacting to the scenes.

WATCH VIDEO:

Video goes viral

A person named Dr. Tatya Vinchoo posted the clip on X with the caption, “Mthl getting ready.” Being uploaded on Thursday evening, Tatya’s post has attracted thousands of views. Later, several X users shared it online and let it go viral on the social media platform.

About MTHL

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as the Sewri-Nhava Sheva Trans Harbour Link, is a long stretch that aims to Sewri (Central Mumbai) and Chirle (Navi Mumbai). The infrastructure project is said to be India’s longest sea bridge which was built on about 17,000 crore rupees. The roadway is scheduled to open for commuters later this December, however, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray demanded to reduce the wait and provide immediate access to people.

Taking a dig at the Eknath Shine-led state government over their proposed “VIP date for inauguration,” he said, “It has been ready for 8 months. Dear @RailMinIndia please open it up for the citizens, don’t make them suffer for VIP culture.”

Read Also
MTHL Opening: Is SoBo Heading For Traffic Nightmares?
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Shocker: Woman Pushes 80-Year-Old Mother-In-Law Off Chair, Asks Her To Get Out; Arrested...

Kerala Shocker: Woman Pushes 80-Year-Old Mother-In-Law Off Chair, Asks Her To Get Out; Arrested...

'Goodbye 2023' Is Already Trending On Social Media With 18 More Days To 2024; Check Memes

'Goodbye 2023' Is Already Trending On Social Media With 18 More Days To 2024; Check Memes

WATCH: Ahead Of MTHL Opening, 1st Video Capturing Glimpse Of The 21.8 Km-Long Roadway Surfaces...

WATCH: Ahead Of MTHL Opening, 1st Video Capturing Glimpse Of The 21.8 Km-Long Roadway Surfaces...

Mumbai: Instagram Influencer Apologises After Video Of Vulgar Dance At CSMT Railway Platform Goes...

Mumbai: Instagram Influencer Apologises After Video Of Vulgar Dance At CSMT Railway Platform Goes...

Delhi Viral Video: Netizens Call DTC’s Cluster Bus ‘Aashiqui Adda;’ Here’s Why

Delhi Viral Video: Netizens Call DTC’s Cluster Bus ‘Aashiqui Adda;’ Here’s Why