WATCH: Ahead Of MTHL Opening, 1st Video Capturing Glimpse Of The 21.8 Km-Long Roadway Surfaces Online

MTHL Video | X/Dr. Tatya Vinchoo

A video giving Mumbaikars a glimpse of the to-be-inaugurated route connecting their city with Navi Mumbai has surfaced online. It shows the six-lane Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) which is reportedly expected to open its gates to the public on December 25.

The bridge that runs 21.80 km to connect Mumbai with Navi Mumbai in less than 30 minutes was seen with its wide empty roads, ahead of its opening. While some wondered how the commuter managed to get on the roadway days before it was made accessible, others just dropped their “wow” reaction while reacting to the scenes.

WATCH VIDEO:

Video goes viral

A person named Dr. Tatya Vinchoo posted the clip on X with the caption, “Mthl getting ready.” Being uploaded on Thursday evening, Tatya’s post has attracted thousands of views. Later, several X users shared it online and let it go viral on the social media platform.

Eagerly awaiting 🚘🚙



Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/LLVqgozFen — Hiren (@BHiren) December 12, 2023

About MTHL

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as the Sewri-Nhava Sheva Trans Harbour Link, is a long stretch that aims to Sewri (Central Mumbai) and Chirle (Navi Mumbai). The infrastructure project is said to be India’s longest sea bridge which was built on about 17,000 crore rupees. The roadway is scheduled to open for commuters later this December, however, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray demanded to reduce the wait and provide immediate access to people.

Taking a dig at the Eknath Shine-led state government over their proposed “VIP date for inauguration,” he said, “It has been ready for 8 months. Dear @RailMinIndia please open it up for the citizens, don’t make them suffer for VIP culture.”