Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Set to Transform Commute, Boost Real Estate In Navi Mumbai

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, is set to revolutionise the daily commute, slashing the travel time from the current 2 hours to a mere 20-30 minutes between Navi Mumbai and Mumbai. This remarkable improvement in connectivity is anticipated to fuel a surge in housing demand and a corresponding increase in the value for real estate in Navi Mumbai in general and Panvel in particular.

The MTHL will make reaching Navi Mumbai more convenient from Central and South Mumbai than accessing Andheri in the western suburbs or Ghatkopar in the central suburbs, where real estate prices are currently 3 to 4 times higher. With improved connectivity and reduced travel time, home buyers will find it beneficial to buy larger homes at a much reasonable cost, rather than buying expensive and smaller homes in the Mumbai suburbs which are already densely populated with inadequate infrastructure and lifestyle.

Beneficial for frequent travellers

To be linked with Mumbai-Pune Expressway through an elevated corridor in the future, the MTHL would also be beneficial for frequent travellers from Mumbai to Pune and its proximity to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) would make it a life changer for the people.

Reiterating that travelling will become easy once MTHL gets operational, a senior police official said on condition of anonymity, "It would reduce the existing traffic load on the Sion-Panvel Highway as also the movement of emergency vehicles such as ambulances will become easy and fast. The MTHL would also help reduce the load on existing toll plaza at Vashi since the traffic will be automatically diverted."

“The MTHL will not only have an impact in Navi Mumbai and Panvel, but will change the socio-economic colour of the entire Maharashtra. Besides improving connectivity, the 21.8-km-long MTHL will bring areas such as Ulwe, Dronagiri and NAINA areas within the development mainstream. I am very positive about development, not only in the real estate, but other sectors too,” said a developer not wishing to be named.

High toll rate raises concern

However, he expressed reservation over heavy toll charges being finalised by the state government authorities. “You are not charging any toll on Eastern Freeway and Coastal Road, then why levy such heavy toll on MTHL. If at all you want to impose toll, then the charges should be reasonable,” the developer said adding, its responsibility of the CIDCO now to complete the town planning schemes in the NAINA areas for the overall development of the region touted as Mumbai 3.0.

The state government has laid major emphasis on infrastructure development in this region. Many infrastructural projects such as NMIA, Sion-Panvel Highway expansion, Metro connectivity between CSM International Airport and NMIA, Nerul Passenger Water Transport Terminal, Coastal Road connecting MTHL and NMIA, Future Metro lines in Navi Mumbai and Panvel-Karjat additional railway line have the propensity to bolster the economic development of the satellite city.

Apart from economic benefits, the region also offers home buyers serene surrounding, a pollution-free environment with one of the best AQI in the country and an improved quality of life. This excites the prominent developers and infrastructure experts to expand their service to Navi Mumbai. Many big real estate projects are being developed in the region that will give the satellite city the much-needed facelift.

About MTHL

The MTHL is a Road Bridge connecting the satellite city with the maximum city. The longest sea bridge in India would begin in Sewri, South Mumbai and cross Thane Creek north of Elephanta Island and will terminate at Chirle village, near Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai.

The MTHL Bridge gives a faster connectivity with proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport, JNPT Port, Mumbai – Pune Expressway and Mumbai – Goa Highway. On Mumbai side, connectivity with coastal road is planned through Sewri Worli Elevated Connector project.

The total length of MTHL Bridge is 21.8 km in which length on sea is 16.50 km and on land portion is 5.5 km. The sea link will contain a 6-lane (3+3 lane) highway in addition to an emergency lane on both sides. There are seven (7) numbers OSD (Orthotropic Steel Deck) spans of length 90m to 180m which are used on bridge first time in India.

There are Interchanges at Sewri in Mumbai, Shivaji Nagar and SH-54 in Jasai and at Chirle on NH-348. The Project is being implemented using many unique products and state-of-the-art construction methods. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 17,843 Crore.