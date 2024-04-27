Train No 09069/09070 Surat-Brahmapur To Run Via Diverted Route W.E.F 1st May 2024 | Representational Image

Mumbai: Due to ongoing Non-interlocking work on South Central Railway, it has been decided to run Train No. 09069/09070 Surat - Brahmapur Special notified earlier on diverted route w.e.f 1st May 2024.

According to Western Railway, looking at the heavy summer rush and for the convenience of passengers, the rest of the trips of the train will run on diverted route instead of being cancelled.

Train No. 09069/0970 Surat - Brahmapur Special Train [2 Trips]

Train No. 09069 Surat - Brahmapur Special will depart from Surat every Wednesday, at 14.20 hrs & will reach Brahmapur at 19.40 hrs on Thursday. This train will run from 01st May, 2024 to 26th June, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09070 Brahmapur - Surat Special will depart from Brahmapur every Thursday, at 22.40 hrs & will arrive Surat at 06.30 hrs, on Saturday. This train will run from 02nd May, 2024 to 27th June, 2024.

Enroute, this train will halt at Nandurbar, Dharangaon, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Akola, Wardha, Nagpur, Tumsar Road, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Titlagarh and Vizianagaram station in both directions.

This train comprise of First AC, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

The booking of Train No. 09069 is open at PRS counters and IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.